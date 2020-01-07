taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish defense chief discusses Iraq with his US counterpart

Hulusi Akar, Mark Esper discuss recent developments in Iraq and security issues, according to government sources.

AA | 07.01.2020 - 09:44..
Turkey's defense minister held a phone conversation with his US counterpart to discuss recent developments in Iraq, an official statement from Turkey said Monday.

SECURITY ISSUES WERE ON THE TABLE

According to the statement issued by Turkey's National Defense Ministry, Turkey's Hulusi Akar and the US' Mark Esper addressed security issues in the region concerning both countries.

Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone airstrike outside Baghdad airport on Friday.

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of plotting an attack on the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, and planning to carry out additional attacks on US diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region.

Turkish defense chief discusses Iraq with his US counterpart

Earlier, Akar had received the chief of Qatar's land forces Said al-Khayarin in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to a statement by the ministry. They discussed bilateral and regional defense and security, said the statement.

