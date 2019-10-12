taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8838
Euro
6.4924
Altın
1488.71
Borsa
99027.82
Gram Altın
281.654
Bitcoin
49571.79

Turkish defense chief monitors operating base on border

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited operating base at Syrian border on October 12.

AA | 12.10.2019 - 12:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's defense minister on Saturday said that targeting the US observation point in Syria was out of question during the ongoing counter-terror operation.

NO SHOOTING OF US OBSERVATION POINTS

Hulusi Akar said mortars were fired at Turkey's border post in Suruc district of Sanliurfa province from a kilometre (0.6 mile) southwest of the US observation point.

Turkish defense chief monitors operating base on border

"As self defense, the terrorists positions were targeted," Akar said. "There was no shooting of the US observation point."

Turkish defense chief monitors operating base on border


"Every kind of precaution was taken so no damage came to the US base," Akar said.

Turkish defense chief monitors operating base on border

He added that the firing stopped as soon as the US brought up the issue with Turkish authorities.

Turkish defense chief monitors operating base on border

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Tarkan'dan Barış Pınarı Harekatı tweet'i

Tarkan'dan Barış Pınarı Harekatı tweet'i

341
ABD'nin BM'de Türkiye karşıtı tasarısını Rusya ve Çin veto etti

ABD'nin BM'de Türkiye karşıtı tasarısını Rusya ve Çin veto etti

93
Türkiye'yi Pentagon tehdit etti, McGurk yaptırım istedi

Türkiye'yi Pentagon tehdit etti, McGurk yaptırım istedi

92
Türk topçusunun atışları canlı yayında

Türk topçusunun atışları canlı yayında

42
A Milli Takım’ın grubunda puan durumu

A Milli Takım’ın grubunda puan durumu

46
Suriye Milli Ordusu askerleri stratejik kara yoluna ulaştı

Suriye Milli Ordusu askerleri stratejik kara yoluna ulaştı

44
YPG/PKK'lı teröristler Nusaybin'e parktan havan topu attı

YPG/PKK'lı teröristler Nusaybin'e parktan havan topu attı

38
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir