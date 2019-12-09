taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish defense minister criticizes NATO

Speaking to the reporters, Hulusi Akar also noted that Turkey-Libya maritime pact no threat to other states.

AA | 09.12.2019 - 09:20..
Turkey's recent maritime agreement with Libya is neither a threat nor a breach of the rights or the law of other countries, said Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Sunday, speaking at the Land Forces Command in the capital Ankara.

"TURKEY EXPECTS US AND RUSSIA TO FULFILL THEIR OBLIGATIONS"

Signed on Nov. 27, the pact laying out both countries' marine jurisdictions rejects unilateral and illegal activities by other regional countries and international firms and aims to protect the rights of both countries in line with the international law of the sea.

Turkish defense minister criticizes NATO

Akar also said that Turkey has fulfilled its obligations from Syria deals with the US and Russia and expects them to do the same, referring to deals under which YPG/PKK terrorists must leave northern Syria, the site of a Turkish anti-terror operation.

