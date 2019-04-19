taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish defense minister expresses sorrow over Paris fire

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar offers condolences over the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral.

AA | 19.04.2019 - 09:17..
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar spoke by phone Thursday with his French counterpart Florence Parly, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

COOPERATIONS HAVE BEEN DISCUSSED

They discussed cooperation between their countries’ defense industries. Akar also expressed his sorrow over the massive fire Monday at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Turkish defense minister expresses sorrow over Paris fire

The iconic landmark was severely damaged by the fire before it was extinguished following an eight-and-a-half-hour effort by 500 firemen.

The inferno destroyed the cathedral’s iconic spire and roof and caused heavy damage to its interior.

