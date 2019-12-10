Turkish defense minister hold phone call with his Russian counterpart

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar discussed the situation in the Middle East in a phone call, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"MEASURES TAKEN TO STABILIZE THE SITUATION"

The two ministers paid particular attention to the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

"The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East region, paying special attention to the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding on the settlement of the situation in the northeast of the Syrian Arab Republic and measures taken to stabilize the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone," it said.