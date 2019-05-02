Turkish defense minister meets US envoy to discuss Syria

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met late Wednesday with the US special envoy to Syria in Istanbul.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN SYRIA HAVE BEEN DISCUSSED

Akar and James Jeffrey discussed the latest developments in Syria, particularly the situation east of the Euphrates, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said in a statement Turkey has long opposed US cooperation with the PKK/YPG against Daesh forces, saying that using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

As the US continues its preparations to draw down its presence in Syria, Turkey has aired its concern about Washington’s support for YPG/PKK terrorists in northeastern Syria.

Jeffrey has spoken on this concern, saying earlier this month that the US will continue working on an established safe zone along the Turkish-Syrian border in which YPG/PKK forces would withdraw to ensure it remains free of any threat to Turkey.