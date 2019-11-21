taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish defense minister slams banned arms claims in Syria op.

Hulusi Akar stated that around 1,200 terrorists have been neutralized since the launch of the Operation Peace Spring.

AA | 21.11.2019 - 12:22..
Turkey has never used banned arms in its anti-terror operation in northern Syria, the country's defense minister said Thursday.

"NO CHEMICAL WEAPONS WERE USED"

"Turkey didn't use and will not use any ammunition or chemical weapons prohibited by international law and agreements," Hulusi Akar said, referring to Operation Peace Spring launched to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River.



Akar, who was addressing the parliament, said around 1,200 terrorists have been neutralized since the launch of the operation.

The minister noted that some 158 members of terrorist organizations were also neutralized since Turkey launched Operation Claw in northern Iraq.

