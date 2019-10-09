taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8667
Euro
6.4429
Altın
1506.35
Borsa
99648.74
Gram Altın
284.437
Bitcoin
50386.38

Turkish Defense Ministry briefs NATO, UN about operation

Turkey informed UN countries about the Operation Peace Spring in Syria.

AA | 09.10.2019 - 18:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey informed the US, Russia, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, NATO, and the UN about its Operation Peace Spring, Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

TURKEY ANNOUNCED THE OPERATION

"The US, Russian Federation, the UK, Germany, France and Italy, NATO and United Nations Secretary General were informed about the Operation Peace Spring from 1100 GMT," said the ministry on Twitter.

Turkey on Wednesday announced launch of Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

Turkish Defense Ministry briefs NATO, UN about operation

Turkey has said the terrorist group PKK and its extension the YPG/PYD constitute the biggest threat to Syria’s future, jeopardizing the country’s territorial integrity and unitary structure.

Turkey has also stressed that supporting terrorists under the pretext of fighting Daesh is unacceptable.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yabancı ajanslardan 'Türkiye Suriye'ye girdi' iddiası

Yabancı ajanslardan 'Türkiye Suriye'ye girdi' iddiası

451
Erdoğan'ın operasyon emrini verdiği o an

Erdoğan'ın operasyon emrini verdiği o an

381
19 yaşındaki kızına işkence eden baba gözaltına alındı

19 yaşındaki kızına işkence eden baba gözaltına alındı

253
CNN TÜRK muhabirinin bombalama anındaki heyecanı

CNN TÜRK muhabirinin bombalama anındaki heyecanı

145
Yeşim Salkım'a tepkiler dinmedi

Yeşim Salkım'a tepkiler dinmedi

397
Erzurum'da tarihi yapıda mayolu fotoğrafa gözaltı

Erzurum'da tarihi yapıda mayolu fotoğrafa gözaltı

128
CHP'li vekil porno videosunu favladı

CHP'li vekil porno videosunu favladı

120
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir