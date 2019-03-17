taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish delegation in New Zealand after terror attacks

Vice-President Fuat Oktay, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to pay tribute to the victims of New Zealand's mosque attacks.

17.03.2019
A high-level Turkish delegation arrived in New Zealand’s Christchurch city on Sunday to pay respects to the victims of Friday's twin terrorist attacks.

THEY ARE EXPECTED TO VISIT THE SITES WHERE THE BLOODY ATTACKS TOOK PLACE

Vice President Fuat Oktay and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu were welcomed by the Turkish ambassador in Wellington Ahmet Ergin.

Turkish delegation in New Zealand after terror attacks

They are expected to visit the sites where the bloody attacks took place on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed her gratitude over the arrival of the Turkish delegation.

The delegation from Turkey, a Muslim-majority country, has arrived to show their support to Muslims, she said.

Turkish delegation in New Zealand after terror attacks

At least 50 people were killed as a gunman opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch.

Three Turks are among the wounded in the attacks, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday.

