taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0775
Euro
6.824
Altın
1284.92
Borsa
86072.28
Gram Altın
251.137

Turkish DM attends Independence Day celebration in Georgia

Hulusi Akar attends the ceremony in Tbilisi marking the 101st anniversary of the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Georgia.

AA | 26.05.2019 - 15:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey’s national defense minister arrived in Georgia Sunday for ceremonies marking its Independence Day, the 101st anniversary of the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Georgia.

Hulusi Akar was welcomed by Deputy Defense Minister Giorgi Butkhuzi, Deputy Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Shalva Jabakhidze, and Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Fatma Ceren Yazgan.

"WE CONTINUE TO STAND TOGETHER"

Akar later attended a ceremony in Freedom Square in the capital Tbilisi, where Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze both delivered speeches about the country’s independence.

Turkish DM attends Independence Day celebration in Georgia

Akar and Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria also had a chance to speak.

Turkish DM attends Independence Day celebration in Georgia

On Twitter, Bakhtadze wrote: "We are celebrating Independence Day in Georgia! In the face of many challenges, we continue to work hard to strengthen our statehood and we stand together in defense of the ideals and values we fought for throughout the history."

Turkish DM attends Independence Day celebration in Georgia


"26 May marks the Independence Day of Georgia. The Motto for 2019 national day celebrations is share knowledge," Georgia’s Foreign Ministry also wrote on Twitter.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu cami çıkışı protesto edildi

Ekrem İmamoğlu cami çıkışı protesto edildi

1026
Rumlar için tek seçenek Türkiye ve KKTC ile uzlaşmak

Rumlar için tek seçenek Türkiye ve KKTC ile uzlaşmak

99
Terörist başı Öcalan'ın avukatlarından ikinci açıklama

Terörist başı Öcalan'ın avukatlarından ikinci açıklama

310
Yassıada'dan son görüntüler

Yassıada'dan son görüntüler

328
Terhis güvenlik açığı kaygısını gündeme getirdi

Terhis güvenlik açığı kaygısını gündeme getirdi

140
Aleyna Tilki sosyal medyayı salladı

Aleyna Tilki sosyal medyayı salladı

184
Halk TV’de S-400’lerle kendi uçağımızı vuracağız denildi

Halk TV’de S-400’lerle kendi uçağımızı vuracağız denildi

400
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir