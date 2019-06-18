taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish DM criticizes US letter for being inappropriate

In a response letter to acting US defense secretary Shanahan, Turkish defense chief Hulusi Akar stated that letter was improperly worded.

AA | 18.06.2019 - 15:14..
The acting US defense secretary’s letter to Turkish defense chief was not in line with spirit of alliance and it was “improperly worded”, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

THE IMPORTANCE OF MUTUAL RESPECTS

In a response letter written to Patrick Shanahan, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar emphasized importance of mutual respect and friendship based on dialogue to find solutions to problems, a Defense Ministry’s statement said.

Turkish DM criticizes US letter for being inappropriate

Earlier this month, Shanahan had sent a letter to Akar in which he said Washington will cut short a training program on F-35 fighter jets for Turkish pilots over "safety concerns". "The letter reiterated the discomfort from the style and approach that was not in line with the spirit of alliance," according to the statement.

