taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9345
Euro
6.5837
Altın
1557.83
Borsa
123513.63
Gram Altın
297.291
Bitcoin
51586.34

Turkish domestic tourism spending sees rise in Q3

The highest increases were health expenditures with 36.1 percent, a report said.

AA | 22.01.2020 - 13:05..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Domestic tourism spendings in Turkey rose 10.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Wednesday.

THE PRIMARY PURPOSE OF TRIPS WAS VISITING RELATIVES

Residents spent 23.3 billion Turkish liras ($4.1 billion) on trips in July-September, compared to 21.1 billion liras ($3.4 billion) in the same quarter of the previous year. The third quarter data showed that tourists took 24.3 million trips, falling 2.9% on an annual basis.

Domestic trips with one or more than one overnights slipped 1.8% compared to the same quarter of 2018, standing at 31.9 million.

Turkish domestic tourism spending sees rise in Q3

The average expenditure per trip was 731 Turkish liras (some $129) from July to September.

"The highest increases were health expenditures with 36.1%, other expenditures (sports, entertainment, education, jewelry, gold, silver, carpet, rug) with 21.1% and accommodation expenditures with 14.3%," it said.

The primary purpose of trips was visiting relatives, accounting for a 60.5% share, followed by travel, leisure, and holiday with 33.8%, and health with 3%.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Somalia invites Turkey to explore for oil in its seas
Speaking to reporters on his flight back from a Libya summit in Berlin, Erdogan said Turkey would take steps in line with the Somali invitation but did not elaborate further.
Turkey to continue supporting political solution in Libya
Speaking to reporters traveling with him on the plane following the conference in Berlin, President Erdogan said that Turkey's efforts regarding Libya have brought balance to the process.
2,400 irregular migrants nabbed over in Turkey
Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.
Murder of Turkish ballerina sentenced to life imprisonment
Ceren Özdemir had been stabbed to death on her way back home from a ballet class on Dec. 3 in the Altınordu district of the Black Sea province of Ordu.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Çin'de görülen ölümcül koronavirüs salgını ABD'ye sıçradı

Çin'de görülen ölümcül koronavirüs salgını ABD'ye sıçradı

108
Diyanet'ten Cem Vakfı'na ziyaret

Diyanet'ten Cem Vakfı'na ziyaret

165
Metin Feyzioğlu'ndan şehit teğmenin ailesine taziye ziyareti

Metin Feyzioğlu'ndan şehit teğmenin ailesine taziye ziyareti

158
Pompeo: Venezuela'daki iktidarı değiştirme peşindeyiz

Pompeo: Venezuela'daki iktidarı değiştirme peşindeyiz

141
Suudi Prens Selman Amazon kurucusunun telefonunu hackledi

Suudi Prens Selman Amazon kurucusunun telefonunu hackledi

63
Konya'da Abdüllatif Şener'i takan yok

Konya'da Abdüllatif Şener'i takan yok

147
Made in Turkey yerine Made in Türkiye geliyor

Made in Turkey yerine Made in Türkiye geliyor

252
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir