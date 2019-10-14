Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) struck YPG/PKK terrorists who plan to target civilian settlements in Turkey's southern borders, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

PINPOINT ACCURACY

The ministry said on Twitter the "baby killer" YPG/PKK terrorists were replenishing ammunition to target civilian settlements in Turkey before the country's armed drones stepped into action.

In a video footage shared by the ministry, a van stands next to a tunnel used by terrorists to load ammunition which would later target civilians. Then, armed drones hit the van with pinpoint accuracy.

YPG/PKK terror group, since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, has frequently targeted civilian settlements in the country's southern borders.

Turkish drones hit YPG ammunition WATCH

The terror group has fired hundreds of mortar shots at Turkish provinces neighboring Syria and 18 civilians have so far been killed by terrorists’ indiscriminate attacks. Scores of civilians including infants have been injured in those attack.