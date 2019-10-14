taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9332
Euro
6.5454
Altın
1494.29
Borsa
93985.51
Gram Altın
285.362
Bitcoin
49185.86

Turkish drones hit YPG ammunition

Footage provided by the Turkish National Defense Ministry shows a van standing next to the tunnel used by terrorists to load ammunition in being destroyed by an armed drone.

AA | 14.10.2019 - 14:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) struck YPG/PKK terrorists who plan to target civilian settlements in Turkey's southern borders, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

PINPOINT ACCURACY

The ministry said on Twitter the "baby killer" YPG/PKK terrorists were replenishing ammunition to target civilian settlements in Turkey before the country's armed drones stepped into action.

Turkish drones hit YPG ammunition

In a video footage shared by the ministry, a van stands next to a tunnel used by terrorists to load ammunition which would later target civilians. Then, armed drones hit the van with pinpoint accuracy.

Turkish drones hit YPG ammunition

YPG/PKK terror group, since Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, has frequently targeted civilian settlements in the country's southern borders.

Turkish drones hit YPG ammunition WATCH

The terror group has fired hundreds of mortar shots at Turkish provinces neighboring Syria and 18 civilians have so far been killed by terrorists’ indiscriminate attacks. Scores of civilians including infants have been injured in those attack.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Lüksemburglu bakan AB’nin güçsüzlüğünü itiraf etti

Lüksemburglu bakan AB’nin güçsüzlüğünü itiraf etti

196
Hastalıktan sonra Devlet Bahçeli'nin ilk görüntüsü

Hastalıktan sonra Devlet Bahçeli'nin ilk görüntüsü

464
BBC'den tepki toplayan haber

BBC'den tepki toplayan haber

146
Emre Can ve İlkay'dan 'savaşa karşıyız' çıkışı

Emre Can ve İlkay'dan 'savaşa karşıyız' çıkışı

386
Türk askerinden SMO askerine atış eğitimi

Türk askerinden SMO askerine atış eğitimi

21
Büyükşehir belediye başkanları WhatsApp grubu kuruldu

Büyükşehir belediye başkanları WhatsApp grubu kuruldu

131
KKTC Cumhurbaşkanı Mustafa Akıncı: Yanlış anlaşıldım

KKTC Cumhurbaşkanı Mustafa Akıncı: Yanlış anlaşıldım

394
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir