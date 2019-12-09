taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8022
Euro
6.4231
Altın
1463.45
Borsa
108772.43
Gram Altın
272.891
Bitcoin
43341.22

Turkish economists expect at least $1.6B current account surplus

The estimates of a group of 13 economists range between $1.3 billion and $1.9 billion.

AA | 09.12.2019 - 12:57..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's current account balance is projected to post a surplus of $1.6 billion in October, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Monday.

The Turkish Central Bank is set to announce the country's current account balance for October on Wednesday.

THE NEW PROGRAM UNVEILED IN SEPTEMBER

The current account balance was $2.4 billion in September, while the 12-month current surplus was nearly $5.9 billion. The country's new economic program, unveiled in September, forecast a current-account-surplus-to-GDP ratio of 0.1% for 2019.

In 2018, the current account balance posted a deficit of around $27.6 billion, improving from a nearly $47.5 billion deficit the previous year.

The figure was the lowest since 2009, while Turkey’s highest annual current account deficit over the last decade was seen in 2011, with $74.4 billion.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ceren Özdemir'in katili intihar girişiminde bulundu

Ceren Özdemir'in katili intihar girişiminde bulundu

416
MHP'li başkandan çirkin benzetme

MHP'li başkandan çirkin benzetme

232
Muslera'nın aile pozu

Muslera'nın aile pozu

33
GENAR ve KONDA'nın genel seçim anketi

GENAR ve KONDA'nın genel seçim anketi

144
İngiltere'de 6 kişinin varlığı 13.2 milyon insanın varlığına eşit

İngiltere'de 6 kişinin varlığı 13.2 milyon insanın varlığına eşit

76
Güngören Belediyesi'ndeki skandal ceza sonrası açıklama

Güngören Belediyesi'ndeki skandal ceza sonrası açıklama

364
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Ahmet Davutoğlu'na destek verdi

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Ahmet Davutoğlu'na destek verdi

268
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir