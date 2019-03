The Turkish economy grew by 2.6 percent in 2018, the country's statistical authority announced Monday.

DOMESTIC PRODUCT REACHED 3.7 TRILLION LIRAS

TurkStat noted that gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices totaled 3.7 trillion Turkish liras (some $784 billion) last year.

Last week, a group of 15 economists interviewed by Anadolu Agency forecast a 2.5 percent annual growth for the Turkish economy. Their forecasts hovered between 1.8 percent lowest estimate and 3.3 percent.