taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3777
Euro
6.1017
Altın
1239.95
Borsa
90481
Gram Altın
214.338

Turkish economy sees total turnover rise in Oct.

Calendar-adjusted turnover index in industry, construction, trade and services sectors up 26 pct year-on-year, says TurkStat.

AA | 17.12.2018 - 13:31..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish economy's total turnover in October surged 26 percent annually, the country's statistical authority said on Monday.

October's figure was down 2.4 percent from the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement. The calendar adjusted turnover index in industry posted the largest increase in October with 38.2 percent compared to the same period last year. It was followed by the services sector which saw a rise of 34.1 percent during the same period.

INDICES WENT UP 23.5 PERCENT

TurkStat noted that the indices in the construction and trade sectors went up 23.5 percent and 16.3 percent year-on-year, respectively. The institute defines the turnover as an important short-term indicator used to assess the country's economic situation.

"Turnover indices are calculated to follow the changes of this concept, which is composed of the sales of goods and services invoiced by the enterprise in the reference month over time, to monitor developments on a quarterly and yearly basis," TurkStat said.

All the enterprises which give value-added tax declarations to the country's Revenue Administration are included in the turnover index calculation, the institution added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yunanistan Ege'de SİHA'lara karşı servet harcayacak

Yunanistan Ege'de SİHA'lara karşı servet harcayacak

56
İlber Ortaylı’dan gençlere: Memleketi terk etmeyin

İlber Ortaylı’dan gençlere: Memleketi terk etmeyin

214
Çelik İş Sendikası: Asgari ücret 2 bin lira olmalı

Çelik İş Sendikası: Asgari ücret 2 bin lira olmalı

202
Uğur Dündar'ın İstiklal Caddesi izlenimleri

Uğur Dündar'ın İstiklal Caddesi izlenimleri

172
Hadise'den Beyazıt Öztürk paylaşımı

Hadise'den Beyazıt Öztürk paylaşımı

26
Arap medyasında Fırat'ın doğusuna operasyon

Arap medyasında Fırat'ın doğusuna operasyon

40
Meclis'te yine gerginlik yaşandı

Meclis'te yine gerginlik yaşandı

64
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir