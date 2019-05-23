Turkey's US embassy hosts iftar event for UN agency

The Turkish Embassy in Washington hosted an iftar event for the benefit of the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA.

"TURKEY WILL SUPPORT UNRWA'S PALESTINIAN AID"

Speaking at the event, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran reiterated that his country will continue to support Palestinians and UNRWA.

Among the attendance of iftar held in cooperation with UNRWA USA were officials from UNRWA and about 100 community members.

UNRWA USA is a non-governmental organization founded in the U.S. to support the activities of UNRWA. Turkey holds the presidency of UNRWA Advisory Commission for a year since July 2018. The Advisory Commission, which has 27 members, is working to advise and assist the UNRWA commissioner-general.