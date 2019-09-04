taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.6717
Euro
6.2576
Altın
1544.8
Borsa
99996.83
Gram Altın
281.71

Turkish exports rise 1.7 percent in August

From January to August, Turkish exports rose 3% from the same period last year, hitting $117.3 billion.

AA | 04.09.2019 - 17:59..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's exports were worth $13.2 billion in August, up 1.7% from a year earlier, the country's trade minister said Wednesday.

Ruhsar Pekcan said the country's imports inched down 0.27% on a yearly basis to $15.5 billion in the month. Turkey last month saw a nearly 10% annual decline in the foreign trade deficit to $2.4 billion, she added.

THE EXPORTS-TO-IMPORTS COVERAGE RATIO LAST MONTH WAS AROUND 85 PERCENT

The foreign trade volume stood at $28.7 billion, up 0.62%, during the same period.

Through the end of every month, Turkey's statistical authority TurkStat releases the final foreign trade figures for the previous month, as the Trade Ministry announces preliminary general trade system data in the first week of every month.

Turkish exports rise 1.7 percent in August

The country's imports amounted to $137 billion in the first eight months of this year, an annual rise of 17%. As a result, Turkey's foreign trade balance saw significant improvement, shrinking 61% during the same period.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Hamidiye Sularına yüzde 50 zam geldi

Hamidiye Sularına yüzde 50 zam geldi

1048
AB ve BM'den Suriyeliler için Türkiye'ye uyarı

AB ve BM'den Suriyeliler için Türkiye'ye uyarı

326
Ferdi Tayfur'un kızı tek celsede boşandı

Ferdi Tayfur'un kızı tek celsede boşandı

93
Bursa'da 2 buçuk yaşındaki çocuklarına içki içirdiler

Bursa'da 2 buçuk yaşındaki çocuklarına içki içirdiler

249
Bursa'da tuvaleti yıkılan minibüsçüler isyan etti

Bursa'da tuvaleti yıkılan minibüsçüler isyan etti

54
Sinan Akçıl ve Burcu Kıratlı'dan boşanma kararı

Sinan Akçıl ve Burcu Kıratlı'dan boşanma kararı

153
Yunanistan insansız hava aracı üretecek

Yunanistan insansız hava aracı üretecek

162
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir