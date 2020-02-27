Turkish families reunite with PKK-kidnapped children

With the efforts of Turkish police, families reunited with their children, who were kidnapped by PKK terrorists, after many years of longing.

According to security forces, five members of the organization surrendered Thursday to Turkish authorities.

SIT-IN PROTESTS AGAINST TERROR FORCES

Halise Alptekin and Mehmet Emin Alkan among those surrendered terrorists to Turkish authorities, reunited with their families in southeastern Diyarbakir. The mother of Halise Alptekin -- Sahize Altinkaynak -- from southeastern Mardin province had attended sit-in protest against the PKK terror group in southeastern Diyarbakir province.

The brother of Mehmet Emin Alkan -- Mehmet Nuri Alkan -- from southeastern Diyarbakir had attended sit-in protest against the PKK terror group in southeastern Diyarbakir province.