Turkish jets destroyed YPG/PKK targets 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) deep east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria as part of Operation Peace Spring.

TERRORISTS AMMUNITION DEPOTS WERE HIT

YPG/PKK targets at the Rami Airbase and its ammunition depot near Ayn Isa district, as well as five villages, including Aluk and Tal Fender, were hit by Turkish F-16 jets.

The airstrikes also hit the terrorist elements in the city of Ras al-ayn, as well as those in the rural areas of Derik and Qamasli districts.

Meanwhile, an Anadolu Agency footage showed YPG/PKK terrorists burning tires in Ras al-ayn to block the recording of Turkish drones and the view of fighter jets.

Turkish fighter jets fly deep in Syria against YPG targets WATCH

The footage recorded black fumes covering the city sky after tires were burned.

Two mortar shells were fired from YPG/PKK-occupied Ras al-ayn to Ceylanpinar district in Turkey’s border province of Sanliurfa.

Intense aerial activity was observed at the 8th Main Jet military base in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province following the attack. Turkish fighter jets landed at the base, while others waited on the runway ready to take off.

Meanwhile, the YPG/PKK in Qamishli, northern Syria, fired six rockets targeting civilians in Nusaybin district of Mardin near the Turkey-Syria border.