Turkish Finance Minister announces cash aid

Turkey announced on Tuesday financial support for employees forced to take unpaid leave amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"WE'LL PROVIDE SALARY SUPPORT"

"Our citizens who are on unpaid leave, do not worry. We'll provide salary support for them, too," Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said in a video posted on Twitter.

The government will also provide cash aids this month for a total of 4.4 million families with low income, Albayrak said, adding: "Thus, 2.3 million more families hit financially by the virus will benefit from this support."





Turkey has already taken sweeping steps to protect employment amid the pandemic, including short-term employment allowance.

In Turkey, the death toll stands at 725, with more than 34,100 cases confirmed.