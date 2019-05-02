taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish FM and Malaysian diplomats meet in Doha

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has meetings at Asia Cooperation Dialogue gathering in Doha.

AA | 02.05.2019 - 10:00..
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with his Sri Lankan and Malaysian counterparts in Qatar on Wednesday.

"WE WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT"

Çavuşoğlu met with Sri Lanka’s Tilak Marapana and Malaysia’s Saifuddin Abdullah at the 16th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) in the capital Doha.

"Share the grief of the Sri Lankan people. Turkey will continue standing by Sri Lanka in its fight against terrorism," Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter after meeting Marapana.

Turkish FM and Malaysian diplomats meet in Doha

On Easter Sunday, April 21, over 250 people were killed and 500 injured when eight explosions targeted churches and hotels in and outside Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital.

The Asia Cooperation Dialogue was established in 2002 as an intergovernmental forum to develop cooperation between Asian countries and improve the competitiveness of Asia at the global level.

