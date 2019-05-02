taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9679
Euro
6.6946
Altın
1269.06
Borsa
94524.16
Gram Altın
243.917

Turkish FM condemns terror attack in India

At least 16 people killed in the bomb attack in the western state of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

AA | 02.05.2019 - 15:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey on Thursday condemned a deadly terrorist attack in western India's Maharashtra state which has killed more than a dozen people.

"WE CONDEMN THE TERROR ATTACK"

"We received the news with sorrow that a terrorist attack targeting a bus carrying policemen in Maharashtra province of India, resulted in the loss of many lives," the Turkish Foreign Ministry Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a statement. "We condemn this terrorist attack and extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the government and the people of India," the ministry said.

Turkish FM condemns terror attack in India

At least 16 Indian security personnel were killed in Wednesday's bomb attack in Gadchiroli district. The attack was blamed on Maoist rebels who reportedly used an improvised explosive device to blow up the vehicle carrying the police officers. The attacks come as India holds multi-phased general elections.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ali Babacan yeni bir partinin sinyallerini verdi

Ali Babacan yeni bir partinin sinyallerini verdi

459
Aziz Yıldırım boşanıyor iddiası

Aziz Yıldırım boşanıyor iddiası

205
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İstanbul seçimlerinden ümitli

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan İstanbul seçimlerinden ümitli

780
Tayland Kralı, generalini kraliçesi yaptı

Tayland Kralı, generalini kraliçesi yaptı

62
Suudiler Filistin'e rüşvet teklif etti

Suudiler Filistin'e rüşvet teklif etti

66
Barcelona Liverpool'u 3 golle devirdi

Barcelona Liverpool'u 3 golle devirdi

58
Akıllı telefonların yeni zamlı fiyatları

Akıllı telefonların yeni zamlı fiyatları

302
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir