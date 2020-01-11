Turkish FM condoles with Canada over plane crash

Turkish foreign minister extended condolences Friday to his Canadian counterpart for a deadly plane crash earlier this week in Iran, a diplomatic source said.

63 CANADIANS HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke to Francois-Philippe Champagne via telephone for the loss of 63 Canadians on the flight, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Boeing 737 plane belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport just after takeoff Wednesday.