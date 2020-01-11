taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish FM condoles with Canada over plane crash

All 167 passengers and nine crew members died on the flight bound for Ukraine’s capital, Kiev.

AA | 11.01.2020 - 12:59..
Turkish foreign minister extended condolences Friday to his Canadian counterpart for a deadly plane crash earlier this week in Iran, a diplomatic source said.

63 CANADIANS HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu spoke to Francois-Philippe Champagne via telephone for the loss of 63 Canadians on the flight, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish FM condoles with Canada over plane crash

The Boeing 737 plane belonging to  Ukraine International Airlines crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport just after takeoff Wednesday.

Turkey completes anti-terror Operation Kıran
Turkey launched Operation Kiran in the country's southeast against YPG/PKK terrorists in the Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces.
More than 2 tons of drugs seized in southeastern Turkey
Turkish security forces seized weapons, ammunition, destroys two winter bunkers used by YPG/PKK terrorists.
Tanker crash on Bosphorus kills 3
Three bodies were found dead after they went missing in a collision in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on Friday, according to authorities.
Turkish soldiers martyred in Operation Peace Spring
Turkey's Defense Ministry said that four soldiers martyred by a vehicle bomb attack during road control.
YORUMLAR
