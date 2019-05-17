Turkish FM holds bilateral meetings in Finland

Turkish foreign minister on Thursday held bilateral meetings in Finland’s capital Helsinki, where he arrived to attend meeting of the Council of Europe.

“Discussed in a constructive way all issues between our countries w/FM [foreign minister] of #Greece Georgios Katrougalos,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a Twitter post.

Çavuşoğlu also met Finland’s Foreign Minister Timo Soini, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary-General Thomas Greminger and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

Earlier, Çavuşoğlu also attended a ceremony marking 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe. The Council of Europe meeting will be held on Friday.