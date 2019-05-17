taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish FM holds bilateral meetings in Finland

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is in Finland's capital Helsinki to attend the meeting of Council of Europe.

AA | 17.05.2019 - 10:42..
Turkish foreign minister on Thursday held bilateral meetings in Finland’s capital Helsinki, where he arrived to attend meeting of the Council of Europe.

“Discussed in a constructive way all issues between our countries w/FM [foreign minister] of #Greece Georgios Katrougalos,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a Twitter post.

Çavuşoğlu also met Finland’s Foreign Minister Timo Soini, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary-General Thomas Greminger and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

Turkish FM holds bilateral meetings in Finland

Earlier, Çavuşoğlu also attended a ceremony marking 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe. The Council of Europe meeting will be held on Friday.

