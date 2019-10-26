Turkish FM holds press conference with Heiko Maas

Turkey's foreign minister on Saturday called on Germany to act in line with the "spirit of alliance" on Turkey’s anti-terrorism operation in northern Syria.

"GERMANY SHOULD ACT AGAINST TERROR ELEMENTS"

"What we expect from Germany is that it acts in line with the spirit of alliance," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in the capital Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu said that YPG/PKK terror group’s affiliates in Germany had harassed and attacked Turkish citizens, and urged German security officials to act against such elements.