Turkish FM: Jerusalem and Palestine to remain OIC’s core issue

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu says, We shall not accept re-writing of the history, exchanging justice with economic benefits.

AA | 01.06.2019 - 09:55..
The cause of Palestine and Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, will always remain the core issue for all of us, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Saturday.

"THERE SHOULD BE A COMMON SOLUTION"

The remarks came during an address at the 14th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) where Cavusoglu said: “Fifty years after the foundation of OIC we are still faced with complex challenges for the future of the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds, which was the immediate reason why we established this organization in 1969.”

He said a viable solution must be based on relevant UN resolutions and established parameters. “We shall not accept re-writing of the history, exchanging justice with economic benefits, and disregarding dignity and legitimacy,” said Çavuşoğlu. 

Palestine and Al-Quds will always remain the core issue for the OIC and “any peace deal which does not provide the creation of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, within the 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital will be rejected by the OIC community,” he said. 

We will be held accountable before the ummah and Allah, if we fail to deliver our commitment to the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds, Çavuşoğlu added

