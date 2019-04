Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Sunday met with Turkmen deputies in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

The close-door meeting was held at a local hotel. Earlier, Çavuşoğlu met with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Ali al-Hakim and Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi as part of his official two day visit to the country.

Çavuşoğlu will also visit Iraq’s oil-rich Basra and Erbil provinces.