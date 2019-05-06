Turkish FM offers condolences to Russia over plane fire incident

Turkish Foreign Ministry Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday offered condolences to Russia over a fatal plane fire incident at the Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow that killed 41 people.

THE MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES FROM TURKEY

“We received the news of loss of lives caused by the aircraft accident,” that happened at the Sheremetyevo Airport “yesterday evening with great sorrow,” the ministry said in a statement. “We share the sorrow of the people and Government of Russia, convey our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, wish speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.

A Superjet-100 plane with 78 people on-board, traveling from Moscow to northern port city of Murmansk, caught fire soon after taking off and asked for an emergency landing. Up to 41 people were killed.