Turkish FM reiterates support to end the embargo on Cuba

During his two-day official visit to Cuba, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Saturday said his country will continue to support to end sanctions and embargo on the Latin American nation.

BILATERAL RELATIONS ARE DEVELOPING MORE

Çavuşoğlu's statements came following his meeting with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez in the capital Havana.

Following the meeting, he said in a series of tweets, that Turkey opposes unilateral sanctions against Cuba as he stated that relations between Ankara and Havana are developing.

"#Turkey strongly opposes unilateral sanctions&will continue to support the Resolution at the #UNGA to end the embargo imposed on #Cuba. @DiazCanelB," Turkish Foreign Minister wrote.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez

Çavuşoğlu also met his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla where they discussed the way to improve bilateral relations as the regional issues, including the ongoing regional political crisis in Venezuela, were also in their agenda.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla

"Turkish investments in #Cuba are increasing. Will develop relations in agriculture, construction, infrastructure, energy, health&tourism. @BrunoRguezP," he said in another tweet.

On the last day of his two-day official tour, Çavuşoğlu also met with Cuban parliament Speaker Estaban Lazo Hernandez.

Cuban parliament Speaker Estaban Lazo Hernandez

Çavuşoğlu stated that the Turkish Parliament will be an observer in the Latin American Parliament (Parlatino), a regional permanent organization.

"#Turkey-#Cuba relations are in a v. good level. Will increase contacts b/w Parliaments. #TBMM [Turkish Grand National Assembly] will be observer in #PARLATINO. #EstebanLazoHernández," Çavuşoğlu said in his tweet.

On bilateral trade, he mentioned that Turkish Airlines' flights to Cuba support to boost trade relations.

"The @TK_TR flights have a positive impact on our tourism and trade relations w/#Cuba. Will reach $200 million in bilateral trade. #RicardoCabrisas," he said.