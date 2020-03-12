taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.2329
Euro
7.0472
Altın
1643.81
Borsa
98163.17
Gram Altın
328.689
Bitcoin
45944.42

Turkish FM slams Nikos Dendias’s remarks

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu questioned his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias about the situation of refugees at the border.

AA | 12.03.2020 - 11:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu questioned his Greek counterpart late Wednesday over the situation of refugees at their border.

SEVERAL REFUGEES WERE KILLED BY GREEK FORCES

In a post on Twitter, Cavusoglu responded to a tweet by Nikos Dendias by citing a report in The New York Times about refugees who are attempting to make their way to Europe.

"Have you seen this?" he asked Dendias, providing the link for the article.

Turkish FM slams Nikos Dendias’s remarks

The Times report said the Greek government detains migrants and holds them in bad conditions.Turkish FM slams Nikos Dendias’s remarks

The newspaper said the migrants have been captured, stripped of their belongings, beaten and expelled from Greece without being given a chance to claim asylum or speak to a lawyer.

Turkish FM slams Nikos Dendias’s remarks

Greek government spokesperson Stelios Petsas denied the report’s allegations at a weekly press conference earlier Wednesday.

Turkish FM slams Nikos Dendias’s remarks

Turkey recently announced that it would no longer try to stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe.

Thousands of asylum seekers have since flocked to Turkey’s Edirne province bordering Greece and Bulgaria to make their way to Europe. The Greek reaction to asylum seekers has been harsh, with many battered, attacked or tear-gassed and even killed by Greek forces.

İlginizi Çekebilir
President Erdoğan warns Assad forces on Idlib issue
Speaking at his ruling party's meeting, Erdoğan said that Turkey will abide by ceasefire in Idlib, Syria so long as the regime, its allies do the same.
Turkish minister announces first case of coronavirus
Fahrettin Koca confirmed that the citizen who tested positive has been isolated.
Turkish minister warns citizens for coronavirus outbreak
Last month, Turkey closed its border gates with Iran, one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus, and canceled all flights to the country.
Turkey disinfects historical palaces against coronavirus
Turkish authorities started the disinfection on a monthly basis when the virus emerged in the world.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'daki kolonya stokları tükenmek üzere
İstanbul'daki kolonya stokları tükenmek üzere
364
İtalya'da tüm ticari faaliyetler durduruldu
İtalya'da tüm ticari faaliyetler durduruldu
52
Fırsatçılar, ürünlere dudak uçuklatan zamlar yapıyor
Fırsatçılar, ürünlere dudak uçuklatan zamlar yapıyor
240
ABD Avrupa'dan seyahatleri askıya aldı
ABD Avrupa'dan seyahatleri askıya aldı
67
Tom Hanks ve eşi koronavirüse yakalandı
Tom Hanks ve eşi koronavirüse yakalandı
61
Ara tatilin erkene alınması gündemde
Ara tatilin erkene alınması gündemde
35
Defne Samyeli: Sabah sirkeli su içerim
Defne Samyeli: Sabah sirkeli su içerim
71
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir