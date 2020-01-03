Turkish FM spokesman criticizes East-Med project

The Eastern Mediterranean natural gas pipeline project, which excludes Turkey, cannot succeed, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

“Any project disregarding Turkey, which has the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the Turkish Cypriots, who have equal rights over the natural resources of the Island of Cyprus, cannot succeed,” spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"FUTILE STEPS"

Aksoy stressed that the project is “the latest instance of futile steps” aimed at excluding Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the region.

Bringing this issue once more to the attention of the international community, Aksoy underlined that “such sordid plans will continue to fail in the future, as they did in the past.”





Turkey is the most commercially feasible and secure route for the utilization of the natural resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and their transfer to consumer markets in Europe, including Turkey, he added.

On Thursday, Greece, Israel and the Greek Cypriot administration signed an agreement to build a 1,900-kilometer (1,180-mile) natural gas pipeline that would run from Israel through Southern Cyprus, Crete, Greece and ultimately to Italy.