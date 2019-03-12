Turkish FM summons Belgian ambassador

Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned Belgium’s ambassador to Ankara on Monday, diplomatic sources said. Michel Malherbe was summoned to the ministry over a decision last week by a Belgian court to prevent the trial of 36 individuals and entities affiliated with the PKK terrorist organization. Officials expressed to Malherbe Turkey’s discomfort at the decision which also applied to the terror group’s so-called European leaders. Last week, a lower court announced the decision on the grounds that the country’s current anti-terror laws did not allow the suspects’ trial.

BELGIAN COURT'S PKK DECISION

Last week, the spokesman for Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said: "Despite the evidence submitted by the Federal Prosecutor of Belgium on the PKK’s terrorist nature, this decision, as it stands, provides the terrorist organizations with a very dangerous area of exploitation."

"It is possible to appeal against the decision in the Belgium Court of Appeals. Turkey will continue its legal fight resolutely," added Hami Aksoy in a written statement.

He underlined that Ankara expected Belgium to "act in line with its counter-terrorism responsibilities" and take the necessary steps in the fight against the PKK "in an effective manner."