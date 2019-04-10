Turkish FM to visit Netherlands

Turkey's top diplomat will visit the Netherlands on Wednesday to participate in the 7th Turkish-Dutch Bilateral (Wittenburg) Conference, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

BILATERAL RELATIONS WILL BE DISCUSSED BETWEEN GOVERTMENTS

Invited by his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is also expected to hold bilateral talks during his two-day stay.

The conference is part of an agreement between Turkish and the Dutch governments signed in March 2008 to boost cooperation and it is hosted in turns by Ankara and The Hague, according to the statement. The conference on Thursday will see six working groups discussing issues such as the fight against terrorism, sustainable development, Turkey-EU relations, Turkish-Dutch ties, and energy.

Çavuşoğlu and Blok are expected to discuss Turkey-EU relations, regional and international developments as well as bilateral relations during the talks. " Çavuşoğlu will also officially inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Amsterdam, meet with Turkish and Dutch business circles and come together with the representatives of the Turkish community in the Netherlands," the statement read.