Turkish FM urges Sudan to manage transition 'peacefully'

Turkey has called on Sudan to manage the transition process "peacefully" after the removal of Omar al-Bashir from the presidency.

"NECESSARY MEASURES SHOULD BE TAKEN"

"We hope that this transition process will be conducted peacefully, with a view to meeting the expectations of the Sudanese people and within the framework of constitutional democracy and national consensus," the Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Thursday. "The basic desire of the people of Sudan is the establishment of peace and stability in the country and the adoption of measures which would enable overcoming the economic difficulties," it said, adding that Sudan's security and stability are crucial for the stability of the region. The ministry added that Turkey will continue to stand by the Sudanese people to ensure the country's stability, welfare, and security.

Earlier Thursday the Sudanese military announced the removal of President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled Sudan since 1989, and the imposition of a two-year "transitional phase". Defense Minister Awad ibn Auf also announced in a televised statement the imposition of a one-month curfew along with a three-month nationwide state of emergency. He also announced the suspension of Sudan’s 2005 Constitution and the dissolution of the Sudanese presidency, parliament, and council of ministers.

A military council, he said, would be drawn up to run the country’s affairs during the post-Bashir interim phase. Sudanese opposition parties and professional associations voiced their "total rejection" of what they called a "military coup." Al-Bashir came to power on the back of a 1989 military coup against the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi.