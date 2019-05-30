Turkish FM voice deep concern over Kashmir and Jammu issue

Turkey is "deeply" concerned with the security and humanitarian situation in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday.

"WE WANT IT TO BE SOLVED PEACEFULLY"

"Turkey sincerely desires that Kashmir issue is resolved through peaceful means between India and Pakistan based on relevant UN resolutions in line with aspirations of the people of Kashmir," Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

His remarks came after a Jeddah meeting of Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir in Saudi Arabia, where he will hand over Turkey’s presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Saudi Arabia. Turkey assumed the OIC term presidency in 2016.

Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan. According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.