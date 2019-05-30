taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.877
Euro
6.5561
Altın
1277.56
Borsa
89104.19
Gram Altın
241.61

Turkish FM voice deep concern over Kashmir and Jammu issue

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu says, Turkey sincerely desires Kashmir issue is resolved through peaceful means based on UN resolutions.

AA | 30.05.2019 - 14:42..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey is "deeply" concerned with the security and humanitarian situation in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday.

"WE WANT IT TO BE SOLVED PEACEFULLY"

"Turkey sincerely desires that Kashmir issue is resolved through peaceful means between India and Pakistan based on relevant UN resolutions in line with aspirations of the people of Kashmir," Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

His remarks came after a Jeddah meeting of Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir in Saudi Arabia, where he will hand over Turkey’s presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Saudi Arabia. Turkey assumed the OIC term presidency in 2016.

Turkish FM voice deep concern over Kashmir and Jammu issue

Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan. According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Binali Yıldırım İsmailağa Camiası'nı ziyaret etti

Binali Yıldırım İsmailağa Camiası'nı ziyaret etti

575
Avukat Tuğçe Çetin aynı kıyafetlerle adliyeye geldi

Avukat Tuğçe Çetin aynı kıyafetlerle adliyeye geldi

736
İstanbul'da patrondan çalışanlarına dayak kamerada

İstanbul'da patrondan çalışanlarına dayak kamerada

329
Çalışanlarını döven iş yeri sahibi gözaltına alındı

Çalışanlarını döven iş yeri sahibi gözaltına alındı

288
Asena Atalay'ın dini inanç açıklaması

Asena Atalay'ın dini inanç açıklaması

111
Rusya, Türkiye'deki meyve ve sebze üretiminden şikayetçi

Rusya, Türkiye'deki meyve ve sebze üretiminden şikayetçi

246
Okan Buruk Başakşehir'in başına geçiyor

Okan Buruk Başakşehir'in başına geçiyor

26
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir