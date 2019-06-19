Turkish FM wants to guarantee Turkish Cypriots' rights

Ankara’s one aim in the Eastern Mediterranean is protecting the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

THE TWO-DAY MEETING WILL LAST THROUGH THURSDAY AT THE TUKISH PARLIAMENT

"There is only one thing we want. To guarantee that the rights of Turkish Cypriots are accepted by Greek Cypriot administration, Greece, the EU and everyone," Çavuşoğlu told a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) in Turkey’s capital Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu said that political solutions will emerge in the Eastern Mediterranean when people “learn to share in compliance with the law." "Later we won’t have any trouble sharing the wealth in the region," said Çavuşoğlu.

Çavuşoğlu praised efforts of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean to find a solution in the Eastern Mediterranean.