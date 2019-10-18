taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7868
Euro
6.4506
Altın
1488.81
Borsa
98455.49
Gram Altın
276.488
Bitcoin
45782.86

Turkish FM: We got what we wanted

Turkey and the US "agreed on collecting the heavy weapons of the YPG, destroying their positions and fortifications," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

AA | 18.10.2019 - 14:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The pause in Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syria is not a ceasefire, Turkey’s foreign minister said Thursday.

"Turkey will end the operation in northern Syria only after YPG/PKK terrorists leave [the safe zone]," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at a news conference.

US WILL STOP SANCTION ATTEMPTS AGAINST TURKEY

Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will pause the operation for the YPG/PKK’s withdrawal within five days while stressing that this is not a ceasefire, as this can only happen between two legitimate sides.

Turkish FM: We got what we wanted

"When we pause the operation, the US will stop the sanctions attempts, and we can only end the operation after the previous conditions have been met," he said, adding when the YPG withdraws from the region, then the operation will end.

Turkish FM says pause in operation in Syria not ceasefire WATCH

Referring to article nine of the joint Turkish-US statement, he said the two sides also agreed on the collection of the YPG’s heavy weapons and the disablement of their fortifications and all other fighting positions.

Referring to today's negotiations with the US, he said Turkey got what it wanted as a result of the strong leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish FM: We got what we wanted

"The US side, as part of protection of Turkey's legitimate security interests, acknowledged the importance and functionality of the safe zone," Çavuşoğlu said, stressing that it is fully agreed that the safe zone will be under the control of the Turkish Armed Forces, meaning that the US accepted the aims and legitimacy of Turkey's anti-terror operation in northeast Syria.

Turkish FM: We got what we wanted

Referring to Turkey's fight against Daesh, in which Turkey has neutralized over 4,000 Daesh terrorists in Iraq and Syria so far, he said Turkey and the US committed to continue fighting against the terror group in northeast Syria.

Following the meetings between Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence and Turkish-US delegations in Ankara, the two sides reached a 13-article agreement on northeast Syria.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Türkiye-ABD anlaşmasına Rusya'dan ilk tepki

Türkiye-ABD anlaşmasına Rusya'dan ilk tepki

83
Anlaşma dünya basınında

Anlaşma dünya basınında

361
Yunanistan savaş uçakları, KKTC hava sahasını ihlal etti

Yunanistan savaş uçakları, KKTC hava sahasını ihlal etti

174
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Mike Pence sorusu

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan Mike Pence sorusu

609
Trump: Erdoğan zeki bir lider, Türkiye'ye yaptırım yok

Trump: Erdoğan zeki bir lider, Türkiye'ye yaptırım yok

434
Amerikalı senatörün anlaşma yorumu paylaşılıyor

Amerikalı senatörün anlaşma yorumu paylaşılıyor

124
Anlaşmanın ardından dolar ve euro düşüşe geçti

Anlaşmanın ardından dolar ve euro düşüşe geçti

276
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir