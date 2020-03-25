taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish football club reports player caught coronavirus

Turkey has so far 1,872 confirmed cases of coronavirus pandemic, with the death toll at 44, according to the Health Ministry.

AA | 25.03.2020 - 16:50..
Fenerbahce football club announced on Wednesday afternoon that a player and a medical staff were showing the coronavirus symptoms.

The Istanbul club said on its official website that the senior football team, technical staff, and administrative personnel have been tested on club premises.

"ONE OF OUR PLAYERS SHOWED THE SYMPTOMS"

"Following the tests, one of our players and a medical staff member showed the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms," Fenerbahçe said, without citing names.

Turkish football club reports player caught coronavirus

It added that the infected persons were sent to the hospital for further examination and treatment.

Last weekend, players and staff of Turkey's Fenerbahce Beko basketball team have been showing coronavirus symptoms, the club announced. "Coronavirus symptoms were detected in some of our basketball players and staff during routine checks," the club said in a statement on Saturday.

Medical supply imports to be tariff-free in Turkey
Due to the taken measures in the fight with coronavirus, tariffs on ethyl alcohol, disposable medical mask, medical ventilator lifted to ensure equipment security.
Turkish Armed Forces seize explosives in Tel Abyad
The area was cleared of terrorists in Turkey's Operation Peace Spring.
Turkey removes tariffs on ethyl alcohol imports
Bulk ethyl alcohol used in the production of disinfectant and traditional Turkish cologne
Turkey evacuates citizens from Europe
All evacuees were referred to dormitories in Samsun and Sakarya provinces. They will be placed in quarantine for 14 days as part of Turkey’s coronavirus quarantine measures.
