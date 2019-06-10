taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7814
Euro
6.5405
Altın
1328.88
Borsa
93914
Gram Altın
247.289

Turkish footballers face racist treatment at Iceland airport

Footage from Reykjavik airport shows a person posing as a journalist holding a toilet brush to a Turkish player's mouth as if it were a microphone.

AA & Ensonhaber | 10.06.2019 - 12:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Turkish footballers face racist treatment at Iceland airport

Turkey on June 10 issued a diplomatic note against Iceland, condemning the disrespectful treatment of the Turkish national football team at Keflavik International Airport.

TURKEY SLAMMED THE TREATMENT

The note sent through Turkey's Embassy in Oslo condemned the “disrespectful” and “violent” behaviors against Turkish footballers during the passport check and demanded extra security measures be taken for the players.

Turkish footballers face racist treatment at Iceland airport

After landing at the country's Keflavik Airport following a six-hour flight, the Turkish team were not allowed to leave for over three hours. After the Icelandic officials went about searching the Turkish national football team’s bags one by one, immigration control took a very long time to process the passports of players and staff.

Turkish footballers face racist treatment at Iceland WATCH

A SO-CALLED REPORTER HELD UP A TOILET BRUSH

While speaking to the media on his way out, Turkish captain Emre Belözoğlıu was accosted by a man who held a toilet brush to his face and pretended it was a microphone. Belözoğlu seemingly didn't notice it, as he went on to explain that the entire team was unnecessarily searched.

Turkish footballers face racist treatment at Iceland airport

"They will explain what is necessary," Belözoğlu said. "Unfortunately, yes, overmuch search has been made inside since we’ve landed."

​ Icelandic officials and the UEFA have yet to comment on the incident.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Burak Yılmaz: İzlanda'da havalimanında 3 saat bekletildik

Burak Yılmaz: İzlanda'da havalimanında 3 saat bekletildik

456
Türkiye, İzlanda'ya nota verdi

Türkiye, İzlanda'ya nota verdi

317
İzlandalı, Emre Belözoğlu'na tuvalet fırçası uzattı

İzlandalı, Emre Belözoğlu'na tuvalet fırçası uzattı

536
Bakan Soylu: Suriyeliler kamu düzenini bozamayacak

Bakan Soylu: Suriyeliler kamu düzenini bozamayacak

640
İzlanda basını Türk kullanıcının paylaşımını manşet yaptı

İzlanda basını Türk kullanıcının paylaşımını manşet yaptı

212
İzlandalılar Şenol Güneş'i kızdırdı

İzlandalılar Şenol Güneş'i kızdırdı

70
Almanya'da camilere saldırılar

Almanya'da camilere saldırılar

146
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir