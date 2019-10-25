taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish forces hold 120 kilometers on Syria border

Speaking to the reporters, Turkish vice president expressed that no one should expect Turkey to allow the growth of a murderous terrorist group along the border.

AA | 25.10.2019 - 13:13..
Turkey controls an area in northern Syria the length of 120 kilometers (74.56 miles) east of the Euphrates River along the border between the two countries, the Turkish vice president said on Friday.

TURKISH ARMED FORCES ARE CONTROLLING THE AREA

Speaking at the 21st World Congress of Russian Press in the capital Ankara, Fuat Oktay said his country controls 120 km out of 480 km (298.2 miles) east of the Euphrates River.

Oktay stressed that no country should expect Turkey to allow the growth along its southern border of a "murderous" terrorist group that has been "killing its soldiers and civilians indiscriminately" for over 40 years.

