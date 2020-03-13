Turkish forces launch anti-terror operation in east

With over 1,000 personnel, Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in three eastern provinces, the Interior Ministry announced on Friday.

62 OPERATIONAL TEAMS WERE ESTABLISHED FOR THE OPERATION

In a statement, the ministry said Operation Trap-8 Mt. Ararat-Cemce-Madur aims to neutralize all terrorists hiding out in the regions of Mt. Agri (Ararat), Cemce, and Madur located in the eastern provinces of Agri, Kars and Igdir.

Some 62 operational teams from Gendarmerie Special Operation, Police Special Forces, and security units were established for the operation.

The statement did not mention specific groups, but the terrorist PKK has been active in eastern Turkey.

Turkey’s operations against terrorists within the country continue determinedly and successfully with the support of the public, the statement added.