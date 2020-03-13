taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish forces launch anti-terror operation in east

Over 1,000 security personnel launch operation in Agri, Kars and Igdir provinces against terrorists such as YPG/PKK.

AA | 13.03.2020 - 10:26..
With over 1,000 personnel, Turkey has launched a new anti-terror operation in three eastern provinces, the Interior Ministry announced on Friday.

62 OPERATIONAL TEAMS WERE ESTABLISHED FOR THE OPERATION

In a statement, the ministry said Operation Trap-8 Mt. Ararat-Cemce-Madur aims to neutralize all terrorists hiding out in the regions of Mt. Agri (Ararat), Cemce, and Madur located in the eastern provinces of Agri, Kars and Igdir.

Some 62 operational teams from Gendarmerie Special Operation, Police Special Forces, and security units were established for the operation.

The statement did not mention specific groups, but the terrorist PKK has been active in eastern Turkey.

Turkey’s operations against terrorists within the country continue determinedly and successfully with the support of the public, the statement added.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey confirms second coronavirus case
Turkish Health Minister announced that the 2nd confirmed virus case in Turkey from a person close to the first diagnosed patient.
Turkish FM slams Nikos Dendias’s remarks
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu questioned his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias about the situation of refugees at the border.
President Erdoğan warns Assad forces on Idlib issue
Speaking at his ruling party's meeting, Erdoğan said that Turkey will abide by ceasefire in Idlib, Syria so long as the regime, its allies do the same.
Turkish minister announces first case of coronavirus
Fahrettin Koca confirmed that the citizen who tested positive has been isolated.
