Turkish forces launch Operation Kiran-6 to eliminate terrorists

Operation Kiran-5 was launched in the eastern Diyarbakir, Bingol and Mus provinces on Nov. 8.

AA | 13.11.2019 - 12:04..
The counter-terrorism operation is underway in the rural areas of Van, Hakkari, and Sirnak provinces, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

MAJOR DOMESTIC OPERATION

A total of 2,360 police, gendarmerie, and village guards have joined the domestic operation. On Aug. 17, Turkey launched Operation Kiran against PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari, and Sirnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on Aug. 27 in Mardin, Sirnak and Batman provinces.

The third phase of the operation was launched on Sept. 21 against terrorists in Bestler-Dereler and Herekol regions of Sirnak and Siirt provinces.

On Sept. 24, Turkey launched Operation Kiran-4 in the eastern Kars, Agri, and Igdir provinces.

