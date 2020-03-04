taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0863
Euro
6.7924
Altın
1636.78
Borsa
112126.04
Gram Altın
320.326
Bitcoin
53605.27

Turkish forces neutralize Assad regime elements in Idlib

Assad regime attacks martyred two Turkish soldiers and wounded six others in Idlib, said a ministry statement.

AA | 04.03.2020 - 12:22..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish forces neutralized 3,136 regime elements in Syria since the start of Operation Spring Shield in the northwestern Idlib region, said the National Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

TWO TURKISH SOLDIERS WERE MARTYRED

The new offensive also destroyed 151 tanks, 47 howitzers, two vehicles, three airplanes, eight helicopters, three drones, eight air defense systems.

Fifty-two multiple rocket launchers, 12 anti-tanks, 24 armored vehicles, 27 armored combat vehicles, 34 armored pick-ups and four mortars were also among the destroyed.

Turkish forces neutralize Assad regime elements in Idlib

"We wish Allah's mercy on our martyrs, and condolences to their families. We also share our condolences with the entire Turkish nation, and wish a quick recovery for our wounded personnel," it said.

Turkish forces neutralize Assad regime elements in Idlib

Turkey announced Sunday Operation Spring Shield in Idlib after at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred in a Syrian regime airstrike in Idlib late February.

Turkish forces neutralize Assad regime elements in Idlib

The soldiers were in Idlib under a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018, to protect civilians from attacks by the Assad regime and its allies.

Idlib, just across Turkey’s southern border, falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in the 2018 deal.

But the Syrian regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of the agreement, launching frequent attacks inside the territory, where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

İlginizi Çekebilir
At least 135,000 migrants reach Europe, minister says
Thousands of irregular migrants have flocked to Edirne to make their way into Europe after Turkey’s announcement of opening borders.
Turkish coast guards rescue 78 migrants off Aegean coast
Turkey continues to be a key transit point for migrants aiming to cross into Europe escaping from inhuman conditions.
US officials declare support for Turkey in Idlib
"Turkey is one of the most important counterparts of the U.S. defense industry. As President Trump said, we will support Turkey," said a top US diplomat.
Turkish, German leaders speak over phone
On the refugee crisis, President Erdoğan stressed that everyone should fulfill their international obligations by sharing responsibilities fairly.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, tartışılan konuşmasını yorumladı
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, tartışılan konuşmasını yorumladı
289
Rusya Dışişleri'nden manidar Osmanlı-Rus savaşı paylaşımı
Rusya Dışişleri'nden manidar Osmanlı-Rus savaşı paylaşımı
326
Şehitler İdlib'e giderken birbirlerinden helallik istedi
Şehitler İdlib'e giderken birbirlerinden helallik istedi
172
Bahar Kalkanı'nda 2 şehit
Bahar Kalkanı'nda 2 şehit
273
İyi Parti, Aylin Cesur'a destek verdi
İyi Parti, Aylin Cesur'a destek verdi
684
Ersun Yanal'ın tazminat isyanı
Ersun Yanal'ın tazminat isyanı
83
Dünya Bankası'ndan 12 milyar dolarlık yardım paketi
Dünya Bankası'ndan 12 milyar dolarlık yardım paketi
36
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir