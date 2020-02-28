taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish forces neutralize Assad regime elements

Turkey’s response came after regime elements martyred at least 33 Turkish soldiers in several airstrikes in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

AA | 28.02.2020 - 09:05..
Turkey has put under fire all known targets of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria with its air and ground fire support elements.

Turkey has neutralized a total of 1,709 regime elements in operations in Idlib, northwestern Syria over the past 17 days, security sources said.

REGIME ELEMENTS WERE TARGETED

The Turkish Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 55 tanks, three helicopters, 18 armored vehicles, 29 howitzers, 21 military vehicles, four Docka anti-aircraft guns, six ammunition depots, and seven mortars in the operations, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish communications director said Turkey will continue to put the known targets under fire.

 

Fahrettin Altun also noted that what happened in Rwanda and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the past could not be repeated in Idlib. “Our activities in Syria will continue until hands reaching to our flag are broken,” he said.

 

He noted that the summit is being held under the chair of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the atrocious attack targeting the Turkish soldiers in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

 

Altun also noted that what happened in Rwanda and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the past could not be repeated in Idlib.

 

“. Our activities in Syria will continue until hands reaching to our flag are broken,” he said.

