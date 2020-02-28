Turkish forces neutralize Assad regime elements

Turkey has put under fire all known targets of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria with its air and ground fire support elements.

Turkey has neutralized a total of 1,709 regime elements in operations in Idlib, northwestern Syria over the past 17 days, security sources said.

REGIME ELEMENTS WERE TARGETED

The Turkish Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 55 tanks, three helicopters, 18 armored vehicles, 29 howitzers, 21 military vehicles, four Docka anti-aircraft guns, six ammunition depots, and seven mortars in the operations, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

“With this opportunity, we call on all international community, especially the parties of the Astana Process, to fulfill their responsibilities in order to stop the crimes of the regime committed against the humanity,” he added

Fahrettin Altun also noted that what happened in Rwanda and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the past could not be repeated in Idlib. “Our activities in Syria will continue until hands reaching to our flag are broken,” he said.