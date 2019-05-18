taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish forces respond to harassing fire in northern Syria

It’s been reported that YPG/PKK terrorists open fire on Turkish soldiers from Syria's Tal Rifaat city.

AA | 18.05.2019 - 16:41..
The Turkish military on Saturday retaliated to harassing fire by YPG/PKK terrorists in northwestern Syria, officials said.

THE FIRE WAS RESPONDED WITH EQUAL FORCE

According to a tweet by the National Defense Ministry, the firing came from Tal Rifaat city in Syria and Turkish military in the Euphrates Shield zone responded with equal force.



Since 2016, Turkey has conducted two successful cross-border operations into Syria -- operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch -- with a view to eradicating terrorist groups operating near Turkey’s borders.

