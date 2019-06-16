taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish forces strike back Assad regime attack in Syria

Bashar al-Assad regime forces attacked a Turkish observation point in Syria and it was retaliated with heavy weapons, Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

AA | 16.06.2019 - 12:28..
In a statement, the ministry said regime forces launched an artillery attack from Idlib region's Tall Bazan area to Murak area, where a Turkish observation point is situated.

NO CASUALTIES REPORTED

It said the regime attack was "deliberate" and was retaliated with heavy weapons. Partial material damage was reported, but without casualties. The statement said necessary initiatives were taken with Moscow and the situation was being followed closely.

Turkish forces strike back Assad regime attack in Syria

On Saturday, the Turkish military sent reinforcements to another observation point in Idlib near Zawiya, which was targeted by regime forces last week and left three Turkish soldiers wounded.

Although Turkey and Russia have agreed to stop acts of aggression and turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone, the Syrian regime has consistently violated the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

