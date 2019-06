Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu congratulated his recently-appointed Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto over phone, the diplomatic sources reported on Monday.

Finnish Pekka Haavisto, the leader of Green League, assumed office as country's top diplomat early June.

On Monday, Çavuşoğlu congratulated Tytti Tuppurainen for being appointed as Finland's Minister for European Affairs.