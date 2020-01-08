taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkish foreign minister to visit Iraq

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was reported in the preparation of visit Iraq to alleviate escalated tension between US-Iran.

AA | 08.01.2020 - 12:13..
Turkey’s top diplomat is set to pay an official visit to Iraq on Thursday amid heightened tension between the US and Iran.

"DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS TO ALLEVIATE THE ESCALATED TENSION"

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is due in Iraq on Jan. 9 “within the context of our intensified diplomatic efforts to alleviate the escalated tension in the aftermath of recent developments in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. “Recent developments in the region, as well as bilateral issues, are expected to be discussed during the visit,” it added.

Early Friday, Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

Early Wednesday, Iran’s IRGC launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

Sony introduces new electric car concept
Sony has surprised attendees of the CES show by unveiling an electric car dubbed the Vision S. The car draws attention to the similarity of its design similar to Turkey’s new indigenous automobile.
A total of 359,000 civilians displaced in Idlib
Over 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to the intense attacks last year.
Turkey, Russia to hold opening ceremony of TurkStream
The total capacity of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline is 31.5 billion cubic meters.
Plane skids off runway at Turkey’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport
A Pegasus flight from United Arab Emirates’s Sharjah skidded off the runway in Istanbul on Tuesday morning.
