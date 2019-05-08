taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.176
Euro
6.923
Altın
1289.27
Borsa
90828.85
Gram Altın
255.825

Turkish Foreign Ministry rebuffs French remarks on Mediterranean drilling

The country had condemned a Washington statement on its drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean continental shelf.

AA | 08.05.2019 - 12:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey on Tuesday rejected a recent French statement on Ankara-led drilling activities in its own continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"WE REJECT THE STATEMENT"

"We reject the statement made today (7 May) by French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, which refers to Turkey’s drilling activities in its own continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean," said a Foreign Ministry statement. "In this respect, our press releases dated 4 May 2019, No: 124 and dated 6 May 2019, No: 128 are valid for France as well," the ministry added referring two previous press statements against similar comments from the US and EU.

On Monday, Turkey condemned a Washington statement on Turkey's drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean continental shelf.

Turkish Foreign Ministry rebuffs French remarks on Mediterranean drilling

"Turkey has made its position explicitly clear regarding its continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean since 2004," Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Since then, we have brought to the attention of relevant countries and the international community that the Greek Cypriot Administration’s EEZ delimitation agreements with the countries in the region are not valid for Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots and one of these agreements violates Turkey’s continental shelf rights," the statement added.

The ministry on Saturday also rejected another statement made by Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, regarding Turkey's hydrocarbon exploration activities in the area. As the country with the longest coastline in the region, Turkey is determined to protect its "own rights and interests within our continental shelf" as well as those of the Turkish Cypriots on the island of Cyprus, it said in a statement. Turkey also said its hydrocarbon activities in the Eastern Mediterranean are based on its legitimate rights under international law.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Temel Karamollaoğlu basın toplantısı düzenledi

Temel Karamollaoğlu basın toplantısı düzenledi

389
Kenyalılardan yerel otomobil

Kenyalılardan yerel otomobil

363
Milli yüzücü yarışı Ukraynalıya kazandırdı

Milli yüzücü yarışı Ukraynalıya kazandırdı

291
Liverpool'dan tarihi geri dönüş

Liverpool'dan tarihi geri dönüş

97
Uzaydan görüntülenen İstanbul'un beton ormanları

Uzaydan görüntülenen İstanbul'un beton ormanları

235
CHP ile DSP İstanbul seçimi için bir araya geldi

CHP ile DSP İstanbul seçimi için bir araya geldi

133
Gökhan Özoğuz'un Ekrem İmamoğlu paylaşımları

Gökhan Özoğuz'un Ekrem İmamoğlu paylaşımları

295
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir