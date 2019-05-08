Turkish Foreign Ministry rebuffs French remarks on Mediterranean drilling

Turkey on Tuesday rejected a recent French statement on Ankara-led drilling activities in its own continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"WE REJECT THE STATEMENT"

"We reject the statement made today (7 May) by French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, which refers to Turkey’s drilling activities in its own continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean," said a Foreign Ministry statement. "In this respect, our press releases dated 4 May 2019, No: 124 and dated 6 May 2019, No: 128 are valid for France as well," the ministry added referring two previous press statements against similar comments from the US and EU.

On Monday, Turkey condemned a Washington statement on Turkey's drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean continental shelf.

"Turkey has made its position explicitly clear regarding its continental shelf in the Eastern Mediterranean since 2004," Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Since then, we have brought to the attention of relevant countries and the international community that the Greek Cypriot Administration’s EEZ delimitation agreements with the countries in the region are not valid for Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots and one of these agreements violates Turkey’s continental shelf rights," the statement added.

The ministry on Saturday also rejected another statement made by Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, regarding Turkey's hydrocarbon exploration activities in the area. As the country with the longest coastline in the region, Turkey is determined to protect its "own rights and interests within our continental shelf" as well as those of the Turkish Cypriots on the island of Cyprus, it said in a statement. Turkey also said its hydrocarbon activities in the Eastern Mediterranean are based on its legitimate rights under international law.